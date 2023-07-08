Billiat goes AWOL as contract negotiations with Kaizer Chiefs break down

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

SOUTH African Premiership side Kaizer Chiefs have revealed that Zimbabwean forward Khama Billiat is yet to report at the club since June 29 and efforts to try and get hold of him have not been successful as he now looks set to leave the club.

Billiat is now a free agent after his contract with Chiefs expired at the end of June.

The South African giants reportedly offered him a new deal which will see him earning less than his previous wages and the two parties are yet to reach an agreement.

“Following the expiry of attacking midfielder Khama Billiat’s Kaizer Chiefs contract on 30 June 2023, the club tabled a new offer for the Zimbabwean marksman to remain with Amakhosi. However, to date, the player has not responded to the offer or any attempts to contact him.

“Billiat was last seen at the Kaizer Chiefs village on 29 June and has not answered any of the calls made or messages sent to him by the club,” the club said in the statement.

And with the team said to be in pre-season in Mbombela under the tutelage of new coach Molefi Ntseki, Billiat was expected to be part and parcel of the group – only for him to pull a no show.

“The team is currently in camp with all the players, yet Billiat, who is expected to be there with his teammates, failed to show up and is currently nowhere to be found,” the club said.

Billiat has struggled to recapture his form since his surprise move from Mamelodi Sundowns in 2018.

Billiat has made 125 appearances across all competitions in his five seasons with Kaizer Chiefs, scoring 24 goals, and managing 29 assists.

The last two seasons have been difficult for the former Zimbabwe international as he has also been battling with recurring injuries.

Despite his struggled Chiefs are reportedly eager to retain the services of the 33-year-old forward if he takes a pay-cut given that he’s one of the highest paid players in the South African Premiership.

Chiefs’ football manager Bobby Motaung refuted the allegations that they had given Billiat a paycut.

“I don’t know that (Billiat is refusing to accept a reduced package),” Motaung said in an interview with The Sowetan last week.

“Khama is negotiating a new contract with the club (since) his contract has expired.

“It’s not a salary cut (that’s being negotiated). A salary cut happens when somebody is earning so much, and the employer cuts his salary.

“With Khama, there’s no salary cut because the negotiations are still about the new contract.How can you cut the salary of a person who doesn’t have a contract?

“The negotiations are ongoing, and we hope he stays but we don’t know what will come out of the negotiations at the end of the day.”