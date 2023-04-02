Bosso finally end FC Platinum jinx as Caps United edge ZPC Kariba

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

Highlanders finally ended their FC Platinum hoodoo, beating the reigning champions FC Platinum 2-1 in an entertaining Castle Lager Premier Soccer League at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday while Caps United edged ZPC Kariba at the National Sports Stadium.

First-half goals by striker Stanley Ngala an defender Peter Muduhwa proved decisive for Brito Beltmar’s men, who gained a measure of revenge after having failed to beat their opponents in a league game in nine years.

The win lifted the Bulawayo giants to seven points alongside leaders Dynamos and second placed Caps United, who needed a second half goal by Adrian Silla to secure a hard-fought win against ZPC Kariba.

The three giants of Zimbabwean football are only separated by goal difference.

Bosso, who had last beaten the Platinum Boys in the league in August 2014, opened the scoring in the 27th minute to send the home fans into a frenzy before defender Muduhwa doubled the lead seven minutes later.

FC Platinum were rewarded for their solid start to the second half when Walter Musona pulled one back in five minutes after the restart.

The visitors had chances to double their lead but Bosso, who also looked dangerous whenever they ventured forward held on to their advantage to register their second successive win.

It was also a good day in the office for Caps United after they bounced back from last week’s stalemate away at Ngezi Platinum Stars with a victory against a stubborn ZPC Kariba.

Makepekepe appeared to be headed for another frustrating goalless stalemate until Silla, who came on as a second half substitute broke the deadlock in the 81st minute.

In other Premier Soccer League matches played on Sunday, returning Hwange picked up their second consecutive win following a dominant 3-0 win against new boys Green Fuel 3-0 at Luveve Stadium while Triangle United and Ngezi Platinum Stars settled for a goalless draw at Gibbo.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Results

Friday: Herentals 1-1 Manica Diamonds

Saturday: Simba Bhora 0-0 Dynamos, Sheasham 1-1 Yadah, Bulawayo Chiefs 0-0 Black Rhinos, Cranborne Bullets 0-0 Chicken Inn

Sunday: Highlanders 2-1 FC Platinum, Caps United 1-0 Kariba, Hwange 3-0 Green Fuel, Triangle United 0-0 Ngezi Platinum Stars

