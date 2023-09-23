Brito names first Warriors squad ahead of Botswana friendly

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

PORTUGUESE coach Baltemar Brito has named his first Warriors squad since his appointment on Thursday, as he prepares to lead the team for the first time during an invitational match against Botswana on September 30.

Seventy-two year-old nBrito was on Thursday confirmed by the Zifa Normalisation Committee as the new substantive senior national football team head coach on a short term contract which runs until July 2024.

He will be assisted by Dynamos coach Genesis Mangombe and former Hwange coach Bongani Mafu.

The new coaching department will get an opportunity to work with the locally based players for the first time during match which is part of Botswana’s Independence Day celebrations.

The squad, which is made of of locally-based players, will depart for Gaborone on September 27.

There were no surprises in the Warriors squad with most players who have been doing well in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League this season being included

Some of the notable inform players in the squad include Ngezi Platinum Stars captain Qadir Amini and Bulawayo Chiefs forward Obriel Chirinda who has been in prolific form.

The local band of Warriors will be eager to impress the new coaching department ahead of the upcoming African Nations Championship (CHAN) and FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The squad

Goalkeepers: Donovan Bernard (Chicken Inn), Nelson Chadya

Defenders: Andrew Mbeba, Peter Muduhwa (Highlanders), Godknows Murwira (Caps United), Frank Makarati (Dynamos), Farai Banda (Manica Diamonds), Qadr Amini (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Xolani Ndlovu (Chicken Inn)

Midfielders: Brighton Manhire (Highlanders), Sherpard Mhlanga (Chicken Inn), Brian Banda (FC Platinum), Tanaka Shandirwa (Dynamos), Mthokozisi Msebe (Bulawayo Chiefs), Donald Mudadi (Dynamos), Davison Marowa (Herentals), Walter Musona (FC Platinum), Tinotenda Benza (Herentals)

Forwards: William Manondo (Caps United), Fortune Binzi (Manica Diamonds), Obriel Chirinda (Bulawayo Chiefs)