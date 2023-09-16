Bulawayo Chiefs humble Dynamos, Ngezi stretch lead at the top

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

HARARE giants Dynamos’ unbeaten run under new head coach Genesis Magombe was brought to a screeching halt following a 2-1 loss against a stubborn Bulawayo Chiefs at Babourfields Stadium on Saturday.

DeMbare appeared to have revived their chances of challenging for the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League after going on a promising run of five matches without a loss in all competitions since Magombe was elevated to the head coach role following the sacking of Hebert Maruwa.

The run was finally ended by Chiefs, who in the process completed a double over their opponents after they also won the reverse fixture 3-2 at the National Sports Stadium in April.

After a goalless first half, Chiefs took an early lead just two minutes in the second half through Malvin Mkolo before Donald Mudadi equalised for Dynamos with a well taken effort.

Inform striker Obriel Chirinda ensured it was Chiefs who were celebrating at the end of the 90 minutes after scoring the winner in the 54th minute.

The result left Dynamos struck on 36 points from 22 matches, nine points adrift of Ngezi Platinum, who stretched their lead at the top following a convincing 3-0 win against Green Fuel at the Baobab Stadium.

Madamburo got their goals through Qadr Amini after 10 minutes, Murimba (24) and Bruno Mtigo (61) to secure the win which put them on 45 points, three points clear at the top.

Meanwhile Manica Diamonds moved to second position on the log standings following a 2-0 victory over ZPC Kariba at Gibbo Stadium.

Relegation threatened Cranborne Bullets suffered their third successive loss following a 1-0 defeat against to Hwange at Nyamhunga to remain in second from bottom on the log standings.

Basement side Black Rhinos’ slide continued after a 2-1 defeat against Herentals at Mandava.

Castle Lager Premiership Match Day 23 Results & Fixtures

Saturday: Bulawayo Chiefs 2-1 Dynamos, Cranborne Bullets 0-1 Hwange, Herentals 2-1 Black Rhinos, Ngezi Platinum 3-0 Green Fuel, Manica Diamonds 2-0 ZPC Kariba

Sunday: Highlanders v Yadah, Triangle v FC Platinum, Caps United FC v Chicken Inn, Simba Bhora v Sheasham FC

