Cambodia enhances tourism cooperation with Zimbabwe, focusing on cultural and ecotourism

CAMBODIA will strengthen tourism cooperation with Zimbabwe, a country in southern Africa with a reputation for ecotourism, to boost reciprocal tourism and third countries, while Zimbabwe is also looking at Cambodia’s culture and ecotourism potential.

This confirmation was made by Thong Khonn, Minister of Tourism, during a courtesy call by Constance Chemwati, Ambassador of Zimbabwe to Cambodia, who is based in Malaysia, at the Ministry of Tourism on Friday.

Minister Thong Khonn highlighted Cambodia’s tourism as a cultural and eco-tourism destination, focusing on peace, stability, and development.

In 2023, Cambodia expects 5 million international tourists and cooperation with countries to boost tourism.

In the first seven months of 2023, Cambodia has already received more than 3.03 million international tourists.

Zimbabwe’s ambassador Constance Jamwai observed the rapid recovery of Cambodia’s tourism sector.

She said that Cambodia and Zimbabwe can work together to promote mutual tourism and attract third-party tourists through the development of cultural tourism, as Cambodia is an existing cultural tourism destination and has a policy to develop this type of tourism, especially in many cultural heritage destination.

She said Zimbabwe wanted to boost cultural tourism in order to boost tourism in the country after the Covid-19 crisis.

Khonn and Ambassador discussed eco-tourism development in Cambodia and Zimbabwe.

Cambodia has significant tourism potential and policies to promote ecotourism, particularly during the COVID-19 crisis.

Zimbabwe’s natural resources, wildlife, and Victoria Falls attract tourists.

Both leaders agreed to promote cooperation in these areas.

However, the two sides will prepare a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of tourism as a roadmap for the implementation of joint action plans and will meet for further discussions as the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) convenes in Uzbekistan (Central Asia) by the end of 2023.