Caps United edge Bosso to setup Dynamos clash in Chibuku Super Cup semis

By Sports Reporter

FADING giants Caps United set up a potentially explosive Chibuku Super Cup semifinal clash against bitter rivals Dynamos after edging Highlanders 5-3 on penalties in a quarterfinal encounter at Babourfields Stadium on Sunday.

Makepekepe’s win meant they set-up a Harare Derby clash in the semis with Dynamos, who also recorded a penalty shootout win in their quarterfinal match against FC Platinum on Saturday.

Not given a chance against Highlanders, who have been doing well at home, Caps United tore up the form book with a gritty performance in Bulawayo.

The Lloyd Chitembwe-coached side however had to to it the hard way as they wasted a two goal first half head with Bosso fighting back in the second half to force a 2-2 stalemate in regulation time, which meant the game had to be decided by a penalty shootout.

Clive Rupiya and Tulani Joseph had fired Makepekepe to the front with two quick strikes in the 35th and 42nd minutes respectively.

Bosso responded in similar fashion as they pulled back through Mbongeni Ndlovu on minute 54 before Andrew Mbeba level the terms eight minutes later.

Highlanders were however unable to complete the turnaround as Caps United held on for a 2-2 stalemate.

In the resultant penalty shootout Bosso could only convert three of their penalty kicks while Caps United netted all their efforts.

Caps United are seeking to salvage their season bu winning the Chibuku Super Cup after a woeful campaign in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

For Highlanders, the quarterfinal defeat adds to what has been a difficult spell after had initially been a very impressive start to the season when went on a 19 game unbeaten run at the start of the Premiership campaign.

Meanwhile Ngezi Platinum will meet Black Rhinos in the other semifinal after edging last season’s losing finalists Herentals 5-4 in another fixture that had to be decided through spot kicks.

The match had ended with a 1-all stalemate after 90 minutes.

The semi-finals of the country’s premier knockout football competition are set for the weekend of October 28 and 29.