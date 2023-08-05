CCC activist family survives petrol-bombing

Spread This News

By James Muonwa l Mashonaland West Correspondent

A CITIZENS’ Coalition for Change (CCC) activist, Lloyd Mkwara, and his family are lucky to be alive and that no valuable property was damaged after an unknown assailant threw a suspected petrol bomb in Chikonohono high density suburb.

The incident occured Thursday around 4:30pm at a time some members of the Mkwara family were inside the building. Lloyd was not at home when near-tragedy struck.

No one was injured in the daytime attack.

NewZimbabwe.com visited the scene and noticed a shattered kitchen window pane through which the suspected explosive was flung.

A curtain and some few plastic buckets in the kitchen were burnt while charred walls were testimony a huge blaze that was luckily extinguished before it spread.

Mkwara is election agent for Ward 5 Councillor, Garikai Dendera, who is mayor of the town.

Dendera said the dastardly attack on Mkwara and his family was calculated to instil fear in the electorate and to dissuade his agent from continuing with political activism.

“We cannot rule out that this is a gimmick to instil fear. Zanu PF is always panicking ahead of elections which they always lose. So they think if they do these kinds of terror acts people will be intimidated and there will be a low voter turnout,” said Dendera.

“They are doing this so that citizens will fear that if we are seen participating in politics, we will have our houses torched.”

Mkwara was recently on the receiving end again when Zanu PF member, Admire “Bicep” Ndhlovu allegedly confiscated and set on fire opposition party campaign material which he was distributing in Chinhoyi.

Mkwara and his colleague, Romeo Dube, were harassed by Ndhlovu in Chikonohono high density suburb, where they were putting up campaign posters.

The ex-convict, who served time for murder, is one of surviving members of the now moribund Top Six, a ruthless Zanu PF-linked militia group then loyal to businessman-cum-politician, Phillip Chiyangwa.

The matter was reported to the police under Report Received Book (RRB) 5586631.