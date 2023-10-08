Chamisa, CCC chart way forward after 2023 disputed elections

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) says its leader Nelson Chamisa has concluded his countrywide engagements with party members on the way forward following disputed August 23-24 general elections.

Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa was announced the winner of the election by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) with 52,6% of the vote ahead of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC)’s Nelson Chamisa who polled 44%.

Chamisa has refused to acknowledge Mnangagwa as the winner of the August 23 elections which were condemned by regional international observer missions.

The CCC leader, who rejected the poll results as a “gigantic fraud” has been on a tour of the Matabeleland, where his party won several council seats in rural Matabeleland South and North in addition to its traditional strongholds in the harmonised elections.

He capped off the tour with another interface meeting in Bulawayo on Friday. During the visits, Chamisa took time to interact with some of the opposition party’s cluster leaders, business leaders, and community leaders, on the way forward following the highly disputed elections.

Chamisa, who also met party members in Midlands, last week, has maintained that the only way forward for the country is to hold fresh and not the formation of a government of national unity.

“President Nelson Chamisa concluded his countrywide citizen interfaces by visiting Bulawayo province. Citizens from all across the country shared their disturbing and horrifying experiences during the recently ended highly disputed elections,” the opposition party said in a statement.

“They unanimously agreed with him that the only viable path forward is to conduct a fresh, free, and democratic election within a transitional government framework.

Chamisa’s interfaces with CCC supporters after opposition legislators last week boycotted his Mnangagwa’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) during the opening of the 10th Parliament as they maintained that the Zanu PF leader lacks legitimacy.