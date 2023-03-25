Chaos mars Zanu PF primaries, voting process overflows to Sunday

Spread This News

By Darlington Gatsi

ZANU PF’s rescheduled elections have been overlapped to Sunday as chaos marred the initial internal plebiscite as some registered members were turned away.

Zanu PF held the primary elections Saturday to select members who will represent the party in upcoming general elections.

In a survey carried out by NewZimbabwe.com news crew, Zanu PF members thronged several election centres to cast their ballots forming huge queues as early as 8 am in the morning.

However, with this huge turnout, the voting processes were moving at a snail’s pace leaving some members frustrated and turning away from voting.

Some voters’ rolls had erroneous names and identification numbers leading to some being turned away.

In a newly established constituency, Epworth North some members who could not locate their names on voters rolls were not allowed to vote.

Zanu PF political commissar Mike Bimha has ordered some constituencies that had failed to allow members that were turned away to cast.

“Due to the multitude of our Party faithful who thronged polling stations across the country, the Party has been compelled to extend voting in some areas to tomorrow 26 March 2023.

“We also received reports from our various Provincial Command Centres indicating that a significant number of our supporters could not vote because they were not captured in the voter’s rolls (cell registers).

“With this in mind, we urge our Party Structures to capture these supporters as we march towards reaching the 5 million voters target in the forth-coming 2023 harmonised elections. Due to the extension of the voting process, the Party Structures are now seized with securing the voting material overnight as well as putting up the modalities for resuming the voting which will run from 0700 hrs to 1300 hrs,” said Mike Bimha.

Council, parliamentary and senate tickets are being contested or in the Zanu PF primaries.

In Zvimba South there are reports that some members boycotted the primaries over allegations of vote buying and rigging.

Bimha said the hiccups encountered Saturday are a result of a delimitation process that redrew some constituencies.

He also added that there was peace despite some reports and allegations of underhanded activities by some candidates.

“This decision was also necessitated by other challenges such as new boundaries created by the recently concluded Delimitation Exercise as well as some instances of logistical delays due to the huge numbers.

“On the other hand, only the voting centres that did not complete the voting exercise are expected to resume the voting process until lunchtime.

“The voting process was generally peaceful and credible. This demonstrates the organisational capacity and capability of our tried and tested Revolutionary Party. All things considered, this Primary election is geared to be a great success,” he said.