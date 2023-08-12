Chibuku Super Cup: Dynamos, FC Platinum progress to next round

Spread This News

Harare giants Dynamos ensured progress through to the quarterfinals of the Chibuku Super Cup after seeing off Simba Bhora 1-0 in their first round clash at Babourfields Stadium.

The victory meant interim coach Genesis Magombe began his tenure on a winning note after being thrust into the hot seat following the club’s decision to sack Herbert Maruwa.

Dynamos, who are desperate to win some silverware this season got the all-important goal through Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Paga after 66 minutes.

Simba Bhora finished the encounter with a man-short following Visili Kawe’s red card in the latter stages of the encounter.

In another high profile Chibuku Super Cup match played on Saturday, FC Platinum progressed to the next round following a dominant 4-0 win against Yadah at Mandava.

Reigning soccer star of the year Walter Musona was the hero for the Zvishavane-based platinum miners after scoring a hat trick, with two of his goals from the penalty spot.

FC Platinum got their other goal through Juan Mutudza a minute after resumption from the half time break.

The victory was sweet revenge for FC Platinum, who recently suffered a 1-0 loss against the Miracle Boys at Mandava last month.

At Baobab Stadium, former Chibuku Super Cup winners Ngezi Platinum began their campaign with a hard-fought 2-1 win against Triangle FC while Chicken Inn edged Green Fuel 1-0 at Luveve.

Army side Black Rhinos sneaked past Manica Diamonds 6-5 on penalties at Gibbo Stadium after the two sides played a 1-1 draw.

Chibuku Super Cup results and fixtures at a glance

Saturday: Ngezi Platinum Stars 2-1 Triangle United, Dynamos FC 1-0 Simba Bhora, Chicken Inn 1-0 Green Fuel, FC Platinum 4-0 Yadah, Manica Diamonds 1-1 Black Rhinos (Black Rhinos win 6-5 on penalties)

Sunday: Highlanders v Bulawayo Chiefs (Babourfields), Caps United v Hwange (Bata Stadium), Herentals v ZPC Kariba (Mandava)