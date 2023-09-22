Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe marks 74th founding anniversary of PRC

Spread This News

By Xinhua

HARARE — The Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe hosted a reception on Friday to celebrate the upcoming 74th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China (PRC).

The reception was held in the Zimbabwean capital of Harare and was attended by representatives of the Zimbabwean government, individuals from various walks of life in the country, delegates from foreign missions, and Chinese nationals residing in the southern African country.

Guests were treated to a variety of performances, including Chinese traditional music, acrobatics and magic.

During his address, Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Zhou Ding reaffirmed China’s commitment to the China-Zimbabwe relationship, highlighting the historical cooperation between the two nations that continues to yield tangible results.

Zhou emphasized the long-standing ties between the two countries, noting China’s unwavering support for Zimbabwe during its struggle for liberation and independence. He also said China appreciates Zimbabwe’s support on issues concerning China’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and other core interests.

“Over the years, China and Zimbabwe have always been true brothers, friends and partners who have stood together through thick and thin,” Zhou said.

The envoy acknowledged the significant contribution of Chinese companies to Zimbabwe, which help create jobs and generate tax revenue for the country.

Speaking at the same event, Zimbabwe’s acting Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Amon Murwira congratulated the Chinese government and people on the PRC’s founding anniversary. He highlighted the enduring friendship between Zimbabwe and China, rooted in shared values, mutual respect, and a common desire for joint prosperity through active cooperation.

Murwira underpinned the increased investment by Chinese state-owned and private enterprises in Zimbabwe over the years, especially in supporting Zimbabwe’s mining sector’s goal of adding value to local minerals.

Furthermore, Murwira highlighted the benefits Zimbabwe has gained from national infrastructure projects through cooperation with China, including the expansion of the country’s largest thermal power station and the construction of a new parliament building near Harare.

Murwira reaffirmed the Zimbabwean government’s support for various initiatives being undertaken by China, including the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation framework, the Belt and Road Initiative, the Global Development Initiative, and the Global Security Initiative, among others.