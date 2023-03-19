Chipfumbu eyes more UAE Warriors Africa success after impressive win over Bouamri

Spread This News

By The National News

ABU DHABI – Zimbabwean Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) star Sylvester Chipfumbu is targeting more UAE Warriors Africa glory after a first-round demolition of Spanish fighter Imad Bouamri in Abu Dhabi on Friday evening.

The Zimbabwean stopped the Moroccan-born Spanish opponent in just under a minute in the headline featherweight contest of the Africa edition of the series at the Etihad Arena on Friday.

Chipfumbu, 31, went on the offensive from the outset. He landed a few high kicks before landing a barrage of blows as the referee stopped the contest 59 seconds into the first of the five-minute three-round contest.

The win took Chipfumbu’s record in the promotion to 2-2 and 9-5 overall. He earlier lost by unanimous decision to Jaures Dea six months ago.

The Cameroonian now holds the promotion’s Africa featherweight belt after he stopped Mohamed Camara in the second round three weeks ago.

Chipfumbu believes he can shed a few kilograms to compete in bantamweight, as and when the division develops.

“I think I’m one of the best fighters in the world [in the division] and I deserve a top spot in the promotion. Tonight’s result confirms that,” he said.

“I went all out tonight. I didn’t want to take this fight the full distance. Perhaps, I wanted it to go over two rounds, so I could show everyone what I’m capable of. I feel I did prove my point.

“There is no bantamweight champion in the promotion’s Africa edition and this result is a strong message for them to consider me for a title contest.”

Chipfumbu’s first appearance in the promotion ended in a first-round defeat to Brazilian Vinicius de Oliveira in October 2021. He bounced back with a second-round stoppage of Helder Fernandes, also in the international division, in March 2022.

“In my last fight [against Dea], I held back for too long, and it probably didn’t work in my favour,” Chipfumbu added.

“Coming up against Imad, I just wanted to prove that I want a title shot in the promotion. After this performance, I don’t think they can deny me.”

In the co-main contests, Kevin Oumar outclassed Egyptian Abdul Elwahab Saeed by unanimous decision in the catchweight (217lb) section.

Wilson Varela took just 20 seconds to emerge as the winner over South African Tapiwa Katikati in the lightweight division, while Islam Reda overcame Chakir Haj Haddou with a third round submission in the lightweight category.

Edson Machavane stopped Alphonso Bessala by TKO in the first round in the catchweight (139lb) category and Algerian Nora Cornolle scored a similar first-round win over Moroccan Hassna Jaber in the bantamweight female contest.

Samir Zaidi stopped JT Botha in round one of their middleweight fight and Humphrey Mulenga defeated Salah Al Baraa in the opening round of their lightweight contest.