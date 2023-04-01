Chisora in talks with Whyte over a trilogy bout

Spread This News

By The Sun

LONDON – Zimbabwe-born British heavyweight boxer Derek Chisora is set for a return to the boxing ring for another high profile fight after revealing that he is in talks with rival Dillian Whyte for a trilogy fight this summer.

According to the Daily Mail, Chisora has revealed negotiations are ongoing for a third bout and they are “pushing to get a deal done now” and insisted he would knock Whyte out.

He did not confirm which round Whyte would go down in, but told his fans to stay tuned.

Chisora and Whyte first faced off in 2016 in a contest that went the distance before the latter was declared the winner by a contentious split decision.

Resultantly, Chisora triggered his rematch clause and the pair met again two years later.

This time Whyte knocked Chisora out with a brutal left hook in the 11th round.

Chisora and Whyte put their feud behind them shortly after the rematch and become friends.

However, it appears they could be going to war once again as Chisora has told Sportsmail they are locked in negotiations for a trilogy bout.

Promoter Eddie Hearn has always left the door open to a trilogy, such was the excitement of the first two fights.

Both Chisora, 38, and Whyte, 34, even opened the door to taking their rivalry to the MMA cage.

Whyte last fought in November, beating Jermaine Franklin on points and believed it would earn him a rematch with Anthony Joshua.

But Joshua, 33, instead returned on Saturday at the O2 Arena against Franklin, 29, despite the American’s loss.

Meanwhile, Chisora faced Tyson Fury, 34, in December in their trilogy bout but lost to the Gypsy King for the third time in their series.

Chisora left Hearn and sports streaming service DAZN to do so and the duo continue to have a love-hate relationship.

And the promoter even claimed Del Boy is the “most challenging” fighter he has worked with.

Hearn said during the On A Mission podcast: “It’s maybe Derek Chisora. He has gotten better as time’s gone on.

“But he’s always looking for an edge and is always on the wind up. But he’s a good guy.”