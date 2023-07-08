Chitembwe threatens to quit Caps Utd as FC Platinum, Dynamos share spoils

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe has threatened to walk away from his job after his side succumbed to a third loss on the trot following a 2-1 loss against Bulawayo Chiefs at Luveve Stadium on Saturday while giants FC Platinum and Dynamos played out a goalless draw at Babourfields.

Chiefs got their goals through a goal in each half by striker Obriel Chirinda while Caps got their consolation through Clive Rupiya after 81 minutes.

Caps United played the majority of the match with 10 men after midfielder Blessing Sarupinda earned himself a needless red card in the 44th minute for a lunge on Danny Phiri.

After the match, a visibly upset Chitembwe said there were several factors at the club which were affecting his players’ performances and said he could consider quitting his job.

“We have lost two on a trot, (which) is very disappointing but what is more disappointing is the fact that it is not a consequence of poor performance but I feel there are certain things we need to address as a football club and it’s quite disappointing,” Chitembwe said.

“There are certain team dynamics that really need to be managed for the team to achieve greatness. In this case it’s very disappointing when some people are putting effort but some people are bringing negative energy. Obviously efforts to try and wrestle the control of the way I do things. It will be very disappointing but all the same it’s a result personally I will not take exception to. These things have been happening for a while. There are games we were supposed to win but could not win,” he said.

Yesterday’s loss was Caps United’s second on the trot since the resumption of the league last week while they also lost their last match before the campaign was paused last month.

In total Makepekepe, who have now dropped to 10th on the log, are winless in their last five matches, with their last win coming back in May when they edged Yadah 1-0 at the National Sports Stadium.

Meanwhile in other high profile encounter played on Saturday, Dynamos and FC Platinum played out a goalless draw in a drab encounter at Babourfields.

With the point gained, Dynamos moved to fourth position on the log with 22 points, four points behind log leaders Ngezi Platinum, who are in action on Sunday.

Defending champions FC Platinum also missed a chance to move to the top of the log table, as Saturday’s result meant they remain third on 25 points.

In other matches, Black Rhinos finally ended their winless streak following a 2-0 win against hosts Yadah in a clash played at Baobab while Herentals College also secured a 2-0 win away against Cranborne Bullets at Nyamhunga.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League fixtures and results

Saturday: Bulawayo Chiefs 2-1, CAPS United 1, Yadah 0-2 Black Rhinos, Cranborne 0-2 Herentals 2, Dynamos 0-0 FC Platinum

Sunday: Green Fuel v Chicken Inn (Gibbo), Hwange v ZPC Kariba (Colliery), Highlanders v Triangle (Barbourfields), Sheasham v Ngezi Platinum (Bata), Simba Bhora v Manica Diamonds (Baobab)