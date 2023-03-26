Clinical Dynamos maintain perfect start

Dynamos fans applaud their fans after their victory against Sheasham at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday

By Sports Reporter

HARARE giants Dynamos maintained their perfect start to the 2023 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season with a dominant 4-0 win at home against newly promoted Sheasham at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The victory which followed their 1-0 away win against Hwange in their opening match of the season, sees them moving to the top of the log standings ahead of reigning champions FC Platinum due to a superior goal difference.

DeMbare, who seem to be on an upward trajectory under new head coach Hebert Maruwa took just three minutes to break the deadlock Frank Makarati’s effort from a corner kick by Tanaka Shandirwa was deflected into the goal by Zivanai Chikwenhere.

The Harare giants continued to dominate the encounter, creating better scoring opportunities and they doubled their lead in the 33rd minute Chikwenhere beat his own goalkeeper Liberty Chirava, who had left the goal unattended with a long back pass.

The Dynamos skipper Makarati, who was impressive for the home side ensured his side went to the break with a healthy 3-0 lead after converting a penalty after foul on Tendayi Matindife inside the box.

Although Sheasham had a better second half albeit without creating any scoring chances it was Dynamos who went on to score the fourth goal of the match through Ghanaian import Emmanuel Paga’s effort in the 84th minute.

In other matches played on Sunday, Hwange picked up their first win since their return to the topflight league with a 2-1 win against Yadah at Baobab while Manica Diamonds and Triangle United played to a goalless draw at Gibbo.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Results and Fixtures

Saturday: Black Rhinos 0-1 Highlanders, FC Platinum 1-0 Cranborne Bullets, Chicken Inn 1-0 Simba Bhora, Green Fuel 1-1 Herentals, Ngezi Platinum 0-0 CAPS United

Sunday: Dynamos 4-0 Sheasham, Yadah 1-2 Hwange Manica Diamonds 0-0 Triangle United

Monday: ZPC Kariba v Bulawayo Chiefs (National Sports Stadium)