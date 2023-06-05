Cricket umpire Rusere on ICC’s ‘Emerging’ panel

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE cricket umpire Langton Rusere continues to make strides in his career after it emerged that he has been included on the International Cricket Council (ICC)’s Emerging Panel.

The 37-year-old Masvingo-born Rusere is Zimbabwe’s leading cricket umpire at the moment having officiated in eight Tests, 47 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and 66 Twenty20 Internationals.

Rusere, who made history a couple of years ago by becoming the first black African to stand in a Test match, has also officiated at major competitions such as the Men’s T20 World Cup, the ICC Women’s World Cup and the Women’s T20 World Cup.

According to reports, Rusere is now on the ICC Emerging Panel which is just a rung below the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires.

The Emerging Umpiring Panel is not announced by the ICC these days but before the Covid-19 pandemic, it used to be declared on an official basis.

There are 12 umpires in ICC’s Elite panel and after that, a group of five to seven umpires make up the ICC Emerging Umpires panel which, it is understood, is an officially unofficial panel.

It has been learned that Zimbabwe’s Rusere has been included as a member of the Emerging panel.

The members of the now reconstituted emerging group are Chris Brown (New Zealand), Langton Rusere (Zimbabwe), Bangladesh’s Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid Saikat, Alex Wharf (England) and Paul Wilson of Australia.

Wilson, who is currently officiating the England-Ireland Test which started on June 1 at Lord’s was the latest to be allocated on-field spot in Tests among the reconstituted emerging group panel.

It is understood that the ICC does not officially announce induction to the Emerging panel.

Rusere is expected to be in action during the upcoming 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier to be held in Harare and Bulawayo from June 18 to July 9 while he is expected to officiate in other high-profile assignments after the competition.