Deputy Minister Rwodzi assaulted by losing CCC candidate at road accident scene — Police

By Staff Reporter

POLICE have confirmed a group of Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) activists led by losing parliamentary candidate, Patrick Cheza, beat up Tourism Deputy Minister Barbara Rwodzi following an altercation at a road traffic accident scene in Chirumanzu.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the incident that allegedly occured Thursday.

“The ZRP confirms a road traffic accident involving a vehicle driven by George Chengetai Rwodzi, son to Honourable Barbara Rwodzi and another vehicle driven by John Bata, along Chaka-Charandura dust road, Chirumanzu on August 24, 2023 at 1245 hours.

“The collision occurred as both vehicles approached Njiva curve in the Gonawapotera area,” said Nyathi.

Ironically, cars involved in the crash belonged to adversaries, returning Chirumanzu Member of Parliament (MP) Rwodzi and aspiring CCC candidate Cheza, who lost in the just-ended polls.

Nyathi said both politicians rushed to the accident scene, where there was a heated exchange resulting in CCC members led by Cheza beating up Rwodzi.

Cheza is said to have later made a police report about the accident while Rwodzi filed an assault case.

“Cheza handed himself to police in company of his lawyer, Esau Mandipa on August 27, 2023.

“The ZRP assures the public that the road traffic accident and the assault case will be handled in line with the country’s laws,” said Nyathi.

The deputy minister is not new to controversy as recently an audio recording of herself verbally attacking a police officer for arresting a Zanu PF activist for defacing opposition campaign posters went viral.