Dominant Platinum Queens clinch PNL pre-season tourney

Platinum Queens players and officials celebrate after winning the Premier Netball League (PNL) pre-season tournament at the Chitungwiza Aquatic Complex on Saturday

Platinum Queens players and officials celebrate after winning the Premier Netball League (PNL) pre-season tournament at the Chitungwiza Aquatic Complex on Saturday

Spread This News

By Darlington Gatsi

REIGNING netball champions Platinum Queens underlined the dominance of local netball after being crowned the winners of the Premier Netball League (PNL) pre-season tournament following a 27-19 victory against Green Fuel Angels in the final at the Chitungwiza Aquatic complex Saturday.

The Zvishavane-based side’s victory capped off a successful PNL pre-season tournament that certainly lived up to its billing with some entertaining matches all the way to the final which provided the cherry on top.

Despite their success and dominance on the local netball landscape in recent years, celebrations from Platinum Queens Saturday depicted a side that is not satisfied yet.

Platinum Queens coach Simbarashe Mlambo said his side will look on to cement its status as a dominant force in local netball again this year.

“I am overwhelmed with emotions but happy with the girls. It is always difficult to play Green Fuel, they are fast, very good and disciplined.

“There’s been lot of talk about players that have left. We just wanted to silence those grapevines. I am sure we are able to compete again this year,” said Mlambo.

Platinum Queens lost Zimbabwe national team player Tanaka Makusha during the transfer period.

The Zvishavane side rarely put a foot wrong after they dismantled ZDF Queens in the semi-final enroute to clinching the PNL pre-season gong.

Their nemesis, Green Fuel, had to shrug off stiff completion from Ngezi Platinum Queens in the semi-final to set up a blistering final.

The final provided a perfect precursor as to what to expect from the two sides in the upcoming PNL season.

Green Fuel Angels coach, Sibongisiwe Dube was proud of her charges after mounting a challenge to Platinum Queens.

“There were many learning points from this game. We lost composure during crucial moments. We celebrated too early when we took the lead,” said Dube.