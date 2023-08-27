‘Dream come true’ – England-based Phuthi’s delight at signing first pro contract with Sheffield Wednesday

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

TALENTED England-based Zimbabwean teenager Joey Phuthi has expressed his delight at penning his first professional contract with Championship side Sheffield Wednesday.

The pacey winger, who was born in Harare before moving to the United Kingdom, joined Sheffield Wednesday as a 12-year-old and has risen through the ranks to play a key role in the club’s Under-21 side.

Having featured for the first team in pre-season friendlies against York and Chesterfield over the summer, the 18-year-old has now taken a huge leap in his fledgling career after committing his long-term future to the Owls.

Phuthi told the club’s official website swfc.co.uk: “I’m delighted to have everything sorted out and I can’t wait to get back on the pitch and prove myself and show what I can do.

“I’ve dreamt of this moment my whole life, to get my first professional deal and I can’t even put it into words.

“It goes quick and there’s a lot of highs and lows, it’s all worth it because today I’m so happy and excited. It means a lot to my mum and dad and they are really proud, and I’m happy they can have that feeling.

“I feel like I’m getting better and beating my man one on one, and I’m trying to add more and do anything to help the team.”

Sheffield Wednesday academy manager Steven Haslam said he was pleased to see Phuti sign the dotted line and add to a strong Under-21s side this campaign.

He added: “I’m really pleased.

“Joey got involved in a couple of first team games in pre-season and fans saw what his strengths are, in his agility and ability to go past people.

“He can be an effective player and we’ll look to develop him further.

“He’s a player who gets you off your seat, he’s direct and positive, and someone who takes the eye as an exciting player.

“It’s a group he knows well in the Under-21s and it’s a well-balanced squad this year. There have been two positive performances so far and we’re delighted to get Joey involved.”

Phuthi joins the growing list of Zimbabwean players who have recently earned professional contracts at several clubs in England.

In fact tbe gifted winger is the second Zimbabwean youngster to sign a pro deal with Wednesday after versatile midfielder Sean Fusire, who went on to make his first team debut last season.

Other players with Zimbabwean links that have recently signed their first pro deals in England include Liverpool’s Isaac Mabaya, Newcastle United’s Michael Ndiweni, Benjani Mwaruwari Jr and Zanda Siziba of Yeovil Town, Thierry Katsikunya of Aston Villa, Leon Chiwome (Wolves), and Sean Tarima of West Ham, Tawanda Maswanhise at Leicester City and Ipswich Town’s Tawanda Chirewa just to mention a few.