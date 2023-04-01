Dynamos coach Maruwa satisfied with point against Simba Bhora

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

DYNAMOS coach Hebert Maruwa was satisfied with his team’s performance in their goalless draw with newly promoted Simba Bhora at the National Sports Stadium on Saturday, saying they can build on the positive display.

After winning their first two matches of the season, which included a dominant 4-0 victory against Sheasham in the previous round, Dynamos were seeking to make it a hat-trick of wins against Simba Bhora, who had lost their opening two matches.

The Harare giants were however unable to continue their winning streak against a stubborn Simba Bhora outfit full of their ex-players as well as head coach Ndiraya and chairperson Isaiah Mupfurutsa, who all joined the Shamva-based side at the start of this season.

A number of players, deemed excess baggage by the Harare giants at the end of the season, including former skipper Patson Jaure, Keith Murera, Stephen Chatikobo, Claivert Tshuma and Luke Musikiri, have also found a home at the Shamva-based club.

The club is also now home to Blessing Moyo, Tichaona Chipunza, Ronald Chitiyo and goalkeeper Simba Chinani who all made their names at Dynamos.

Playing against their former club, the ex-DeMbare players and officials were desperate to collect all three points but despite their physical approach, they were unable to bully DeMbare into submission.

Despite dropping points for the first time this season, Maruwa said he was happy with the point.

“We expected a difficult match against them and I am happy that we managed a point away from home as we prepare for the next match, hopefully, the injuries we incurred are not that serious.

“They (Simba Bhora) were playing a physical game and I had to tell my players to take it easy. It’s part of the game and we couldn’t do anything about it,” said Maruwa.

The highly anticipated encounter failed to live up to its billing as the game got off to a slow start, with both sides failing to create meaningful chances in the opening quarter hour.

Simba Bhora created the first good opportunity in the 23rd minute through Tichaona Chipunza before Dynamos new signing Tanaka Shandirwa shot just wide of goal a few minutes later.

Dynamos came closest to breaking the deadlock when Arthur Musiyiwa came closest to breaking the deadlock just two minutes before halftime when his goal-bound shot was fumbled by keeper Simbarashe Chinani before hitting the post.

Seemingly content with a point both teams did not create any meaningful chances in the second as they settled for a share of the spoils.

For Simba Bhora it was a good result as it meant they secured their first point in the Premiership.

Meanwhile in other matches played on Saturday,, there were no goals in two matches between Cranborne Bullets and Chicken Inn as well as Bulawayo Chiefs and Black Rhinos.

Newly promoted Sheasham scored a late equaliser to salvage a point after a 1-1 draw against Yadah at Mandava.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League results and fixtures

Saturday: Simba Bhora 0-0 Dynamos, Sheasham 1-1 Yadah, Bulawayo Chiefs 0-0 Black Rhinos, Cranborne Bullets 0-0 Chicken Inn

Sunday: CAPS United v ZPC Kariba (National Sports Stadium), Triangle v Ngezi Platinum (Gibbo), Highlanders v FC Platinum (Barbourfields), Hwange v Green Fuel (Luveve)