Dynamos drop crucial points after Simba Bhora draw

By Sports Reporter

DYNAMOS missed an opportunity to close the gap between them and leaders Highlanders after being held to a goalless draw against Simba Bhora in a drab Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Babourfields Stadium on Sunday.

The result, meant that Dynamos remained on position four with 33 points, eight points behind log leaders Highlanders, who lost against FC Platinum on Saturday.

It was a missed opportunity for DeMbare as they were fancied to clinch all three points against a depleted Simba Bhora, who were without a number of their key players.

In the end the Premiership newboys held on for a point which takes their rally to 21 points, three behind 12th placed ZPC Kariba who are tied on 24 points with Bulawayo Chiefs and Hwange.

Simba Bhora went to the game without the services of ex-Bulawayo Chiefs midfielder Hugh Chikosi and Tafadzwa Jaravani who were reportedly down with a bug of flu.

The club’s ex-Warriors duo of attacking midfielder Talent Chawapiwa and Blessing Moyo as well as first team regulars Abubakar Onifade, Keith Murera, Phenias Chigulupati, Alex Mandinyenya and Taimon Machope were nursing injuries.

However Dynamos, despite dominating the match and creating the better opportunities, were still unable to break the Simba Bhora defence as they dropped points for the first time since new coach Genesis Mangombe took over as interim head coach early in the month.

Meanwhile in other matches played on Sunday, third placed Manica Diamonds were held to a 1-1 draw against Herentals at Gibbo while Yadah secured a 2-0 victory against Sheasham.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matchday 20 Results

Sunday: Manica Diamonds 1-1 Herentals, Yadah 2-0 Sheasham, Dynamos 0-0 Simba Bhora

Saturday: Green Fuel 1-0 Hwange, FC Platinum 2-0 Highlanders, Ngezi Platinum 3-0 Triangle United, Chicken Inn 0-0 Cranborne Bullets, ZPC Kariba 0-0 Caps United, Black Rhinos 2-0 Bulawayo Chiefs

