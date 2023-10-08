Dynamos falter again as relegation-threatened Caps Utd finally end losing streak

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

DYNAMOS’ slim chances of challenging for the Premier Soccer League title suffered a major blow following a dispiriting 1-0 defeat against Herentals at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

After being held to a goalless draw against Triangle in midweek DeMbare were desperate to collect maximum points against Herentals to remain in contention for the title.

The Harare giants were however left with an uphill task in their bid to collect all three points after falling behind in the seventh minute following an own goal by defender Kelvin Moyo.

Dynamos’ best chance of restoring parity came in the 34th minute when midfielder Donald Mudadi crashed his effort against the crossbar.

Herentals however defended superbly for the rest of the match to secure a big win which further enhanced their growing reputation as giant slayers in the league.

The result means Dynamos remain in fifth position on the log on 40 points, 11 adrift of Ngezi Platinum Stars, who lost against FC Platinum on Saturday.

For Herentals, the win was an important step as they moved just one point behind Dynamos and with a very good chance to finish in the top four.

Meanwhile in another high-profile encounter on Sunday, Caps United finally ended their 10-match winless streak following their 1-0 win against Hwange at the Colliery on Sunday.

Makepekepe had last won in July and were on a ten-match winless run which has left them facing a relegation battle.

Caps United however pulled off a crucial win at the Colliery with former Hwange player Rodwell Chinyengetere scoring the all-important goal against his former paymasters.

Although Caps United remains in 12th position on 30 points and just above the relegation zone due to a superior goal difference, they would’ve dropped into the dreaded zone if they had failed to win on Sunday.

Meanwhile, in other matches, Yadah also kept their hopes of surviving relegation alive following a clinical 3-0 win against Triangle to move up to 14th position also on 30 points.

Green Fuel remained two points clear of the drop zone after a 1-0 win against the basement side Cranborne Bullets while Sheasham is one of the three sides on 30 points after upstaging Bulawayo Chiefs 2-1 at Bata Stadium.

Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 26 Results

Sunday: Dynamos 0-1 Herentals, Hwange 0-1 CAPS United, Sheasham 2-1 Bulawayo Chiefs, Green Fuel 1-0 Cranborne Bullets, Yadah 3-0 Triangle

Saturday: FC Platinum 1-0 Ngezi Platinum, Simba Bhora 3-0 Highlanders, Black Rhinos 4-3 ZPC Kariba, Chicken Inn 1-1 Manica Diamonds

