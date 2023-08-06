Dynamos miss chance to close gap on Bosso, Caps Utd lose again

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

DYNAMOS coach Hebert Maruwa’s future is back in the spotlight after his team lost further ground in the title race after being held to a goalless draw against Hwange in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Babourfields Stadium on Sunday.

Maruwa had been reportedly given an ultimatum to win the club’s five matches by the club’s leadership, who have set him the tough task of winning the championship in his first season.

However the former Black Rhinos gaffer slipped on the first hurdle with two dropped points against Hwange.

The result meant Dynamos, who are nine points behind log leaders Highlanders failed to take advantage of the Bulawayo giants’ goalless draw against ZPC Kariba on Saturday.

Sunday’s draw was even more frustrating for DeMbare as they created the better chances in the match, but failed to utilise them.

In addition to the several chances they created, the Harare giants also had two disallowed goals, with Shadreck Nyahwa’s header inside the first 25 minutes being chalked off after he was adjudged to have been in an offside position.

Dynamos were left ruing their bad luck after another goal was disallowed a few moments later due to a foul on the Hwange goalkeeper.

In the end they had to settle for a share of the spoils, which actually felt like a defeat for them as they remain stuck in fourth position on 29 points after 18 games while Hwange dropped to 12th on 21 points.

In another high profile match on Sunday, CAPS United were given another reality check following a 2-0 loss against third-placed Manica Diamonds at Gibbo courtesy of a late brace by striker Ralph Kawondera.

It was a second successive loss for Makepekepe, who drop to eighth place on the log on 24 points, a massive 14 points behind leaders Bosso while Manica Diamonds, who are now on 32 points reclaimed third position.

At Mandava Stadium Herentals and Triangle drew 2-2 in a four goal thriller.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Match day 18 Results

Sunday: Dynamos 0-0 Hwange, Manica Diamonds 2-0 CAPS United, Herentals 2-2 Triangle United

Saturday: ZPC Kariba 0-0 Highlanders, FC Platinum 1-2 Simba Bhora, Ngezi Platinum 1-0 Bulawayo Chiefs, Chicken Inn 0-1 Sheasham, Green Fuel 2-0 Yadah, Black Rhinos 1-2 Cranborne Bullets

LATEST LOG