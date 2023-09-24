Dynamos win Harare derby, Highlanders wilt in Hwange heat

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

DYNAMOS kept their slim hopes of winning the 2023 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title alive after edging rivals Caps United 1-0 in the Harare Derby at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The win ensured Dynamos completed a double over their city rivals but more importantly, leaves the Glamour Boys, who have a game in hand, within nine points of leaders Ngezi Platinum.

Striker Nyasha Chintuli, who has endured a difficult season, scored the winner after 21 minutes as he headed home a rebound after Emmanuel Ziocha’s initial effort had come off the post.

Dynamos almost doubled their lead seven minutes later when Donald Mudadi’s effort hit the crossbar before Ziocha’s goal just after the half-hour mark was ruled out for an offside in the buildup.

After playing second fiddle for the majority of the first half, Caps United created better chances in the second half, but Dynamos managed the game well to maintain their advantage for the remainder of the game as they secured an important victory.

The win was a welcome relief for DeMbare coach Genesis Mangombe, who was desperate for a victory following last week’s 1-2 upset to bogey side Bulawayo Chiefs.

Dynamos are now within touching distance of second-placed Highlanders, who endured a disappointing afternoon following a 1-0 loss against Hwange at the Colliery.

Bosso, who are second on the log with 44 points from 23 matches, have now lost three of their last four matches while they are also set to lose all three points from their recent abandoned match against Dynamos.

There was also no joy for third-placed Manica Diamonds after their hopes of challenging for the title suffered a huge blow following a 2-1 defeat against Black Rhinos at Bata Stadium.

The Diamond Boys are on 42 points from 24 matches, five points behind leaders Ngezi Platinum.

The result was a major boost for Black Rhinos as they moved off the bottom of the log, swapping places with army rivals Cranborne Bullets who lost against Sheasham at the same venue on Saturday.

Despite still being in the drop zone, Black Rhinos have a mathematical chance to survive especially after Sunday’s morale-boosting win.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Results

Saturday: Green Fuel 0-3 Simba Bhora, FC Platinum 2-0 Herentals, Chicken Inn 1-1 Triangle United, Yadah 1-2 Bulawayo Chiefs, ZPC Kariba 0-3 Ngezi Platinum, Sheasham 1-0 Cranborne Bullets

Sunday: Dynamos 1-0 Caps United, Hwange 1-0 Highlanders, Black Rhinos 2-1 Manica Diamonds