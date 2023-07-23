Dzvukamanja eyes silverware with SuperSport United

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

WARRIORS striker Terrence Dzvukamanja has set his sights on winning trophies with his new club SuperSport United following his move from fellow South African Premiership side Orlando Pirates.

Dzvukamanja was confirmed as a SuperSport United player on Friday as the Pretoria-based side’s head coach Gavin Hunt aims to strengthen his squad ahead of the upcoming season.

The 29-year-old striker had initially been expected to extend his stay at Orlando Pirates after an impressive finish to the season but instead opted to move to SuperSport United.

Dzvukamanja’s move saw him being reunited with Gavin Hunt, who brought the striker to the South African Premier Soccer League from Zimbabwe’s Ngezi Platinum when the coach signed him to now-defunct Bidvest Wits in 2018.

Immediately after his arrival, Dzvukamanja revealed that he plans to continue when he left-off at Pirates in terms of silverware.

The former Ngezi Platinum Stars player won the MTN8 Cup last season before capping off the campaign in style by scoring the winning goal for Orlando Pirates in the final of the Nedbank Cup.

“As a player, I can’t lie. I want to achieve (win) the medals. That’s the first thing,” Dzvukamanja told the club’s media.

“So, my target for now is to get the MTN8, the league also. Don’t forget that we are playing in the CAF Confederations Cup and we have to compete and get it (win) also.

“As a player, I want to achieve a lot in the club. I want to score goals and obviously win trophies.”

Meanwhile SuperSport United coach, Hunt said Dzvukamanja would be a great addition to their squad during the upcoming season and they are pulling all the stops to ensure that he adjusts well to his new environment.

“It’s important for the boy to settle down, he has been here for two days. It feels like home for him with me again obviously, I know him well,” Hunt said.

“I tried to get him in January, and we should have got him in January. But ja (yes), he is a versatile player. He can play four positions and that is important for a club of our stature.

“We need players who are versatile with the playing and can play the four positions upfront.

“He will add great value, I know. I have watched in the last two days at training, he has huge value for us.”

SuperSport kick off their South African Premiership season against former their former head coach coach Kaitano Tembo, who is now in charge of Richards Bay FC at Lucas Moripe Stadium on August 5.