Dzvukamanja scores on SuperSport United debut

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE international Terrence Dzvukamanja enjoyed a dream start to his SuperSport United career after scoring in his first appearance for his new club during their 2-0 win against Richards Bay in their opening match of the 2024-2024 South African Premiership season on Saturday.

The gifted forward, who was making his first appearance since his move from Orlando Pirates showed SuperSport United what to expect when his cool finish in the 56th minute gave Gavin Hunt’s side a deserved lead against Richards Bay, who are led by Zimbabwean coach Kaitano Tembo.

New team, same Terrence Dzvukamanja. He scores on his debut for SuperSport ⚽ 📺 Stream the #DStvPrem live: https://t.co/TesYUfo62x pic.twitter.com/n26y1VzLPK — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) August 5, 2023

The former Ngezi Platinum Stars controlled a Shandre Campbell pass before getting his first goal in SuperSport United colours.

Another debutant Etiosa Ighodaro doubled the advantage in the 73rd minute from another Campbell assist to hand Matsatsantsa a 2-0 victory on the opening day of the new season.

Warriors defender Ronald Pfumbidzai, who also joined SuperSport United ahead of the new season from Chippa United also made his debut for the Pretoria-based side, while veteran goalkeeper Washington Arubi was an unused substitute.