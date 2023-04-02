Eight Zimbabweans feared dead in SA crash

A damaged taxi is pictured on the scene of a crash on the N1 outside Musina in Limpopo on 01 April 2023. Image: Twitter: Limpopo Department of Transport

By SABC

LIMPOPO – Eight people, some of them believed to be Zimbabweans, have been killed in a collision between a taxi and a bakkie outside the N1 in Musina, Limpopo on Saturday.

South Africa’s Transport Spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene says preliminary investigations show that the taxi overtook on a barrier line. The affected stretch of the road was been temporarily closed.

Chuene says eight people were injured in the collision.

“The accident is suspected to have happened when a minibus taxi overtook unsafely on a barrier line, collided head-on with a light delivery vehicle. Five men and three women make up eight of those who lost their lives. Eight other people who sustained injuries are being transported to nearby health facilities. The road is still temporarily closed for emergency services to attend to the scene.”