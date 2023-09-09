England-born Zim starlet Nyoni dazzles with stunning hat trick for Liverpool under-18 side

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN teenager Trey Nyoni has wasted very little time in settling well with the Liverpool under-18 side since his move from Leicester City after scoring a stunning hat trick for the Young Reds during their dominant 10-0 friendly win against Southend United on Friday.

Nyoni made the switch from Leicester official towards the end of August, with the Reds having tracked the teenager for a number of months.

The 16-year-old attacking midfielder is very highly rated in English junior football circles as his reputation will be further enhanced by his impressive feat for Marc Bridge-Wilkinson’s under-18 side on Friday.

Nyoni was reportedly in impressive form as he scored his first goals for the club by netting a hat-trick as they defeated their Southend counterparts 10-0 in a friendly at the LFC Academy

The young star’s hat-trick today suggests that Liverpool could have a real gem on their hands if he can keep making such good progress with his development, and we look forward with excitement to seeing how he fares over the coming months and years.

Liverpool under-18s coach Marc Bridge-Wilkinson was full of praises for Nyoni and his teammates after the match.

“It was a really pleasing performance and we played really well,” Bridge told Liverpoolfc.com.

“We scored some excellent goals and it was nice to see the work we’ve been doing on the training pitch really pay off today.

“Trey got his first goals in a red shirt, he will take a lot from that.”

Nyoni was with the Leicester City Academy for a decade before his transfer to Liverpool.

Born in the UK to Zimbabwean parents, the youngster has represented England at U15 but is still eligible to switch this allegiance to Zimbabwe.