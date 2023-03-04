Ex-Zim cricket star Moor signs Cricket Ireland contract

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

FORMER Zimbabwe cricketer PJ Moor has signed a contract with Cricket Ireland ahead of the 2023 international season.

Moor was on Friday named among the 27 Irish players that were given central contracts as he prepares to make his debut for his adopted nation.

The 32-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman, who was capped 78 times by Zimbabwe, including eight Tests, 49 ODIs and 21 T20Is, was recently named in the Ireland Test squad to face Bangladesh and Sri Lanka this coming April.

Cricket Ireland revealed they have offered 14 players multi-year contracts and seven were given one-year contracts.

Moor is one of the five players including Ross Adair, who recently made his debut during the T20I series in Zimbabwe, that were given casual contracts.

The Harare-born star will be perhaps disappointed at not securing a permanent deal, but will have the opportunity to impress on the red-ball segment of the trip next month.

“Cricket Ireland has today confirmed that 27 men’s central contracts will be in place in 2023, covering full-time, part-time and casual contracts.

“Last year saw the reintroduction of multi-year contracts (last used in 2014-15 during the lead up to the Cricket World Cup 2015),” said Cricket Ireland in a statement.

Moor has been pushing for a switch to Ireland since he also holds an Irish passport and was last year selected in an Ireland Development XI to play a four-day game against Gloucestershire 2nd XI.

He was overlooked for Ireland’s recent white-ball series in Zimbabwe but will now have an opportunity to impress during the upcoming assignments.