FAZ disputes SADC claims of intimidation, says report came from CCC, rival CSOs

By Staff Reporter

FOREVER Associates Zimbabwe (FAZ) president Kudakwashe Mavula Mnsaka has rubbished regional body SADC’s Election Observer Mission (EOM) Preliminary Report which fingered his organisation in widespread acts of voter intimidation.

FAZ, a Zanu PF affiliate widely believed to be backed by the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO), was accused of using threats and violence in campaigning for eventual ‘winner’ President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Further reports that it had stationed officers in literally all villages and Exit Poll Surveys conducted at most Polling Station on voting day were used to support claims it had taken a quasi-security role in the elections.

However, speaking on ZiFM Stereo recently, Mnsaka said SADC erred in its report as it never gave them an opportunity to respond to allegations raised.

Mnsaka said the report read on behalf of the region by EOM Head Nevers Mumba, betrayed its source which he claimed to be the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) and other Civic Society Organisations (CSOs).

“That was an ill-informed statement. It is unfortunate that they came with that statement without consulting us, they never sat down with us to understand how we operate,” said Mnsaka.

“They never called us for a meeting; they just went ahead and published their (preliminary) report.

“We are not a quasi-government organisation; we are a civic organisation, a registered trust registered in 2010.

“We are disturbed by these allegations. This report is not really coming from SADC but other civic organisations of our nature who have been disturbed by our operations because we came in to interrupt what they had been doing.

“It also came from CCC because those were the accusations coming from it, linking us to government when we are not.”

The shadowy grouping is widely believed to have run the Zimbabwean election for Mnangagwa.

Mnsaka said their next port of call was the economy, where they hope to take an active role in reviving Zimbabwe’s waning fortunes as per Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030.

He added; “We will be there, you will see us in telecommunications, mining, IT. As FAZ we are there to stay, to continue and participate in the economic growth of Zimbabwe, assisting Mnangagwa achieve his 2030 vision.”