FC Platinum defeats Bulawayo City to retain Castle Challenge Cup

By Sports Reporter

FC PLATINUM………………(1) 2

BULAWAYO CHIEFS………(0)

FC Platinum underlined their title credentials ahead of the new Premier Soccer League season after comfortably dismissing Bulawayo Chiefs to win the season-opening Castle Challenge Cup at Mandava Stadium on Saturday.

The Zvishavane-based platinum miners have now won the traditional season opener four times in a row to replicate their dominance in the Premier Soccer League, where they have also won the last four editions.

New signing Jarrison Selemani was the star of the show for FC Platinum after providing an assist for the opening goal after just five minutes before capping off an impressive debut by scoring the second goal early in the second half.

FC Platinum coach was pleased with his team’s performance in their first competitive match of the season.

“It’s a good start to the season. We are not yet there but I believe we are in the right direction. In terms of fitness, we are not yet there but I’m happy,” Mapeza said.

“I expect a tough season but ofcourse a winning start is all we need,” he added.

The hosts got off to a dream start when Panashe Mutimbanyoka scored the first goal after five minutes as he showed composure to direct the ball into the back of the net after receiving a pin-point cross from Selemani.

The defending champions doubled their scores in the 55th minute when Selemani finished off a well-taken corner kick from Mutimbanyoka.

The second goal seemingly killed the contest as Bulawayo Chiefs failed to recover from the deficit.

The result gave the league champions their fourth successive Castle Challenge Cup triumph and extended their dominance in the cup.

In the previous editions, the platinum miners beat Harare City, Triangle and Highlanders.

FC Platinum will kickstart their 2023 Premier Soccer League campaign with an away trip to face Premiership new-boys Simba Bhora next weekend.