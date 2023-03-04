Five first-year NUST students die in a car crash

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

NATIONAL University of Science and Technology (NUST) has been thrown into deep mourning after five of its students perished in a road traffic accident along Masvingo- Mbalabala road Thursday.

The horrific accident killed nine people including five first-year NUST students.

The five are Rachel Mandiki, who was doing a BSc degree in Quantity Survey Mary Magdelene Nkala BSc degree in Accounting, Sambulelosenkosi Nkala BSc degree in Finance, Rutendo Nyangani who was studying towards a BSc degree in Quantity Survey and Masimba Mushayikwa who was studying towards a BSc degree in Accounting.

In a statement Saturday, the institution’s Chaplaincy office, Pastor Tomson Dube said:

“We are troubled, devastated, and left bereft of words. We cannot ask God why? We do not have answers either.

“May the Lord comfort the NUST Community and the families. This is a disaster and may God help us,” the statement reads.

“The following students were confirmed dead after a road traffic accident and their next of kin were informed by the Zimbabwe Republic Police at Filabusi station.

“We convey our condolences to the families, the Student body, and the various departments. May the Lord bring peace and comfort to the families.”

It is said the students were travelling back to Bulawayo after attending a funeral.