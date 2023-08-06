Former Prosecutor General Tomana dies

Spread This News

Zimbabwe’s ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Johannes Tomana has died.

He was aged 56

According to Foreign Affairs and International Trade Spokesperson, Livit Mugejo,the envoy, who also served as the country’s Prosecutor General died in Honde Valley, Zimbabwe after a short illness.

Reports say he complained of stomach pains after attending a family funeral.

Tomana served as the Attorney General from 2008 to 2013.

He was appointed the Prosecutor General in 2013.

Tomana then served as a diplomat from September 2020 until the time of his death.

Between 2015-2016 Tomana had a fallout with the late former president Robert Mugabe who eventually fired him in 2017 for misconduct and incompetence after setting a tribunal which recommended his dismissal.

He was indicted for trial in 2016 but was awarded “unconditional liberty” by the High Court following State’s failure to prosecute him.