Freed CCC activists accused of ‘threatening to kill’ Mwonzora summoned to court

By James Muonwa l Mashonaland West Correspondent

FOUR Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) activists who allegedly threatened to kill MDC Alliance leader, Douglas Mwonzora, and were recently let off the hook after the State admitted its ill-preparedness to continue with the matter, have been summoned to court.

Provincial Magistrate, Langton Ndokera had removed from remand the quartet of Godfrey Makoko (38), Justin Taurai Munyaradzi (38), Tawanda Bvumo (48), and Dyke Makumbi (48), who were facing charges of threatening to commit murder, or alternatively disorderly conduct.

Makumbi is a former Chinhoyi mayor and incumbent Ward 12 Councillor.

The State, led by Tafadzwa Knight Rwodzi, had expressed it was not ready to proceed to trial as it was yet to put its house in order.

The defence, led by Kudzai Choga, had earlier applied for refusal of further remand arguing State had taken long to compile a complete docket. The application was dismissed, before subsequent removal from remand of the four accused persons after the State expressed its ill-preparedness.

In a dramatic turn of events, the freed quartet has been ordered to re-appear before a local magistrate facing charges of threats to commit murder.

According to summons seen by NewZimbabwe.com, the quartet is expected back at court on March 7, 2023.

“You are hereby required to summon Godfrey Makoko, Taurai Justin Munyaradzi, Tawanda Bvumo and Dyke Makumbi, that they each of them appear personally before the Chinhoyi Magistrates Court on the 07/03/23 at 8 O’clock in the forenoon to testify and declare all they and each of them know concerning a certain charge; threats to commit murder…”

The preferred charge is defined in section 186 as read with section 47 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act chapter 9:23.

The four CCC cadres were out of custody on ZW$30,000 bail each and trial was expected to kick off on February 14, 2023.

Allegations against the four emanate from jeering that took place outside Chinhoyi Court Complex in November 2022 after the MDC Alliance leader withdrew a defective spoliation order in his bid to take over control of a property used as CCC offices.