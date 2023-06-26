Galloway earns contract extension at Plymouth Argyle

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE international defender Brendan Galloway has been rewarded for the crucial role in played in Plymouth’s promotion to the EFF Championship after earning a contract extension with the club.

Galloway’s contract with the Pilgrims was set to expire at the end of this month after signing an eighteen-month contract in January 2022, to extend his initial one-year stay.

After managing to make 24 appearances across all competitions last season, the 27-year-old versatile defender did enough to trigger a contract extension by another year.

The newly promoted Championship side revealed that Galloway, who has in the past struggled with injury problems needed to complete a certain number of appearances to be rewarded with a new deal at the club.

“Brendan Galloway has played sufficient games to have triggered a one-year extension to his current contract,” Plymouth Argyle revealed on their website recently while announcing the list of players who were staying and leaving the club ahead of the new season.

The club’s coach Steven Schumacher said: “Brendan is a good player. Every times he plays he does well and we don’t lose many games when he’s involved.

“This was a clause that was put into the contract I think maybe slightly before I was the manager, that if he plays a certain amount of appearances then he activates a new deal.”

Galloway is expected to be part of the Argyle squad who will fly out to Spain for some warm weather pre-season preparations.

They are set to play against Scottish Premiership Hearts in a friendly during their stay in Spain.

The match has been set for July 6, a day before Argyle fly back home.

It will be the Pilgrims’ first warm-up match ahead of their eagerly anticipated 2023/24 Championship campaign.