Garan’anga edges closer to maiden dance in UEFA Champions League group stages

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

RISING Zimbabwean defender Munashe Garan’anga is facing another crucial week in his bid to feature in the prestigious UEFA Champions League Group Stages when his Moldovan club Sheriff Tiraspol travel to Israel to face Maccabi Haifa in the second leg of their second-round tie on Wednesday.

Garan’anga has been making huge strides in Europe and played a crucial role as Sheriff Tiraspol took a big leap towards UEFA Champions League group stage qualification with a 1-0 win at home against Maccabi Haifa last week.

The 22-year-old Zimbabwe international central defender was one of Sheriff’s best performers on the day as he played the entire ninety minutes of the first leg of the second round qualifying encounter.

Moroccan Amine Talal scored the only goal of the match in the 28th minute as he finished off an assist from Ivorian Armel Zohouri to give Sheriff Tiraspol the advantage ahead of the return fixture will be played in Israel next week.

However it was Garananga and his defensive teammates, who were at their best as Sheriff kept another clean sheet in European football.

This was the third successive appearance for the Young Warriors centre-back in UEFA Champions League Qualifiers this season for his club, who have not conceded a goal in 244 minutes in the competition.

Garananga, who is being tipped to be part of the Warriors setup when they return to action in the World Cup qualifiers in November, continues to shine at his new club following his move from Belarusian outfit Dynamo Brest early this year.

The Zimbabwean won two trophies in his maiden season in Moldovia after his team FC Sheriff Tiraspol won the domestic championship and the Moldovian Cup.

After playing a huge role in his club’s domestic success, Garan’anga has featured in both legs of the first round against Romanian side FCV Farul Constanta.

And he could make a big step towards joining the very small band of Zimbabwe international footballers to have featured in the group stages of the Champions League if his team gets a positive result in Israel on Wednesday.

Sheriff Tiraspol, who have won 21 of the past 23 Moldovan Super Liga titles, including the last eight, are regular campaigners in the Uefa Champions League and other top European top club competitions.

The Moldovan club’s total domestic dominance means they are almost guaranteed to have a shot at qualifying for European football every season for the last 20 years.

Two seasons ago they qualified for the group stages of the Uefa Champions League where they went on to beat Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu to pull off one of the greatest underdog stories.

Last term, Sheriff Tiraspol were in the group stages of the Europa League and finished third in their group which included Manchester United, Real Sociedad and Cypriot side Omonia to drop to the Europa Conference League.

Garan’anga is hoping to capitalise on his club’s pedigree in elite European football competitions to make a big break into the major leagues.

The sure-footed defender was born in Harare where he started playing football at the age of nine at Warren Park 6 Primary School.

He was one of the early recruits at the Warren Park-based Total Football Academy after its formation in 2011, starting off in the Under-12 age group.

After his stint at Total Football Academy, which he said played an important role in his early development, Garan’anga progressed to Prince Edward School.

At Prince Edward, he developed further under the mentorship of the school’s football coaches Norman Taruvinga and Tonderai Ndiraya until he was scouted by the then South African third tier side Ubuntu Football Academy.

His first breakthrough to Europe came in February last year when he joined Belarusian side Dynamo Brest, where he made an instant impact, scoring two goals in 28 appearances.