Germany-based Kachidza-Fabisch wins top fashion award at Dubai World Cup

By Staff Reporter

ZIMBABWE-BORN Chawada Kachidza-Fabisch was named the inaugural ‘Best Traditional Outfit’ winner in the highly-anticipated Style Stakes at the prestigious Dubai World Cup at Meydan Racecourse in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last Saturday.

The Dubai World Cup is one of the world’s richest horse racing events. Tens of thousands of spectators from all over the globe gather to watch jockeys compete for a prize pool of more than $30 million.

The event also doubles as one of the city’s biggest fashion events of the year, with many planning their outfits weeks in advance to make a style statement.

Visitors broke out their most stylish outfits for the occasion, including colourful hats and flamboyant fascinators.

And this year, as with many that have gone before, hats were the order of service, with plenty of guests donning headwear in bright and muted colours.

Style Stakes, sponsored by EMAAR, is organised in collaboration with Hats & Horses, and is a chance for attendees to wear their best race day outfits while enjoying top-class horse racing, fine food and entertainment.

The panel of expert judges consisted of Dorota Goldpoint, designer and founder of her eponymous fashion label; Gary Sweeney, brand and style director at Ascots & Chapels; TV presenter Dareen Al Tamimy; and Irish milliner Evelyn McDermott.

Zimbabwe was very well represented in the competition, with Kachidza-Fabisch being recognised as the ‘Best Traditional Outfit’ winner.

Kachidza-Fabisch, who is based in Germany is the widow of the last Warriors head coach Reinhard Fabisch. Her son Jonah, who has also represented Zimbabwe in international football is currently on the books of German side Hamburg FC.

The 45-year-old Chawada Kachidza-Fabisch is now the girlfriend of the 70-year-old retired German footballer Bernd Wehmeye, who spent 11 seasons in the Bundesliga with Arminia Bielefeld, Hannover 96 and Hamburger SV.

Kachidza-Fabisch who was accompanied by her boyfriend Wehmeyer told the German newspaper BILD that she designed her own hat with the help of her boyfriend for the horseracing World Cup event.

“I designed the hat myself, I wanted to use it to express my cultural origins. I worked on it for ten hours, Bernd also helped,” said Kachidza-Fabisch, who is an.

Kachidza-Fabisch, who hails from Mutoko is a former sprint hurdler who went to the 1996 Atlanta Olympics as a member of the International Athletics Associations Federation (IAAF)’s Future Stars programme.

Her late husband Reinhard Fabisch, who charmed millions of Zimbabwean football lovers with his “Dream Team” project, passed away on July 12, 2008, after a long illness.

She is now based in Hamburg and has been the major driving force behind her son’s career.

In addition to being a supportive mother to her gifted son, it now appears Kachidza-Fabisch is also a renowned fashionista following her recognition at the Dubai World Cup.

Kachidza-Fabisch’s success in Dubai comes after the ex-athlete, who is also an interior designer won the hat competition at last year’s 153rd German Derby which took place at the Horner Rennbahn in Hamburg.