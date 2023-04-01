Gold Mafia proceeds may be used to steal election says CCC

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

OPPOSITION Citizens Coalition for Change has raised concerns pertaining to the possible funding and capturing of state institutions from proceeds realised through illegal gold and money laundering scheme.

The party also challenged security authorities to be impartial and exercise their constitutional mandate to investigate and bring to book those suspected of corruption, maladministration and criminal abuse of office.

In a statement, CCC national spokesperson, Fadzai Mahere, called for the setting up of an independent, international forensic investigation into the shocking findings contained in the Al Jazeera Gold Mafia documentary.

Al Jazeera has so far released two of the four investigative documentaries.

“Although there remain two episodes to air, information and leads released so far demand the immediate establishment of an independent international forensic investigation into the shocking findings contained in the documentary.

“We are deeply concerned by the severe disregard of formal state institutions by the persons named and referred to in the documentary. There is a strong suggestion that political elites are deliberately setting up personal networks of businesspersons-cum-criminals that operate to undermine constitutional accountability,” said Mahere.

According to the CCC national spokesperson, Zanu PF elites were using pawns in their corrupt activities.

“There is a strong suggestion that political elites are deliberately setting up personal networks of businesspersons-cum-criminals that operate to undermine constitutional accountability.

“It is a matter of regret that state institutions that are constitutionally mandated to investigate and bring to book those reasonably suspected of corruption, maladministration and criminal abuse of office including the Zimbabwe Republic Police and the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission neglect to investigate the issues and act as would be expected.”

Mahere said there are genuine fears that proceeds of the illegal activities will be used to rig the election while greasing the security sector.

“The documentary further raises a serious concern for Zimbabwean citizens that there is a link between the illicit gold trade and political finance intended to capture state institutions in the forthcoming elections which poses a potential threat to the constitutional imperatives and safeguards set out in the Constitution,” said Mahere.

Failure to guard the electoral process, according to Mahere, will result in loss of the credibility of those manning the plebiscite.

“These safeguards are designed to ensure the best interests of the citizens are served at all times by accountable public officials created for that purpose and not shadowy, parallel formations.”

Mahere added that Zimbabweans were being denied a descent livelihood due to rampant looting of resources that could be channeled to address the crumbling service delivery system.

The Al Jazeera documentary unearths unconscionable if not criminal amounts of gold allegedly smuggled and massive potential revenue loss to the State.

“This is more so in light of the breakdown of basic social services including the public health delivery system, the state education system, road infrastructure, electricity supply as well as mounting poverty and hunger among the populace. Additionally, there is an added risk to our standing in the global economy given the unanswered claims of chronic money laundering and abuse of our central bank system,” said Mahere.