Green Fuel punish wasteful Dynamos, Caps United held

By Sports Reporter

DYNAMOS’ slim hopes of challenging for the Premier Soccer League title suffered a major blow after they lost 1-0 against new boys Green Fuel at Gibbo Stadium on Saturday to lose further ground on log leaders Highlanders.

The Harare giants, who had been enjoying a purple patch in the league in recent weeks to ease some pressure on their head coach Hebert Maruwa, were made to rue their failure to convert the several chances that they created as Green Fuel took one of their few opportunities to record a very famous victory in their maiden campaign in the topflight league.

DeMbare were the dominant team in the match but not for the first time this season, they failed to turn their dominance into goals which ultimately cost them what would have been an important away win.

Their by biggest opportunity came on the stroke of half-time when they were awarded a penalty only for experienced defender Donald Dzvinyai to sky the resultant spot kick way over the cross bar.

After the huge let off, Green Fuel, who had not offered any threat going forward, started growing in confidence and they were finally rewarded in the 71st minute when Nqobile Ndlovu finished off a good counterattack.

Green Fuel, who have been playing some good football since the appointment of Rodwell Dhlakama as head coach in April, held on to the slender advantage to secure a famous victory which saw them moving into 12th position on 17 points, two clear of the relegation zone.

For Dynamos, it was a missed opportunity to put pressure on leaders and rivals Highlanders as they remained in fourth with 25 points, six points behind the latter, who will be in action on Sunday against Manica Diamonds.

Meanwhile in another match played on Saturday, Caps head coach Lloyd Chitembwe was left crying foul over poor officiating after his side was held to a 1-1 draw by Triangle at Bata stadium yesterday.

Caps United went behind in the 40th minute after Triangle broke the deadlock through Nobert Zingo.

Makepekepe were awarded a penalty in the 70th minute, when a Triangle defender was adjudged to have handled the ball in the box before William Manondo calmly slotted the ball home from the spot kick.

Chitembwe however felt Caps United have been awarded two more penalties late the second half after referee Busani Siwawa waved play on to two genuine penalty appeals from his players.

“They (the referees) must teach us about these new rules that a team must not get penalties in a single match.

“They need to teach us. But I am sure; we will soon teach players that we won’t get two penalties in a match,” a livid Chitembwe said after the match.

In another results of matches played on Saturday, Chicken Inn beat Yadah Stars 3-1 at Baobab Stadium to move into fifth position while Herentals edged Bulawayo Chiefs 2-1 at Luveve.

Ngezi Platinum returned to winning ways following a 1-0 win against Cranborne Bullets at Nyamhunga courtesy of a late goal from Valentine Kadonzvo.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Match Day 16 Results & Fixtures

Saturday: Green Fuel 1-0 Dynamos, Caps United 1-1 Triangle United, Cranborne Bullets 0-1 Ngezi Platinum, Bulawayo Chiefs 1-2 Herentals, Yadah Stars 1-3 Chicken Inn

Sunday: Highlanders v Manica Diamonds (Babourfields), Sheasham v Black Rhinos (Bata), Simba Bhora v ZPC Kariba (Baobab), Hwange v FC Platinum (Colliery)