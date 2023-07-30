Highlanders go seven points clear, Dynamos hit five past Yadah

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS delivered another title-charged message after moving seven points clear at the top of the Premier Soccer League log following a hard-fought 1-0 victory against second-placed Ngezi Platinum Stars at Baobab Stadium on Sunday.

The victory which was Highlanders’ first against Ngezi at Baobab in seven years, means the Bulawayo giants have completed the first half of the Premiership campaign without a loss as they continue to march towards their first championship in 2006.

It was by no means an easy win for Highlanders as they had to dig really deep against a dogged Ngezi side which gave as much as they got in what was an entreating encounter.

However in the end Bosso did just enough to claim all three points courtesy of Lynoth Chikuhwa’s 70th minute goal.

Ironically Highlanders’ winning goal came moments after Ngezi had wasted a golden opportunity to take the lead when former Young Warriors star Tapiwa Mandinyenya failed to hit the target from close range after the hosts had carved open the Highlanders’ defence.

The home side had earlier in second half also come agonisingly close to taking the lead with their skipper Qadr Amin’s effort coming off the crossbar.

Ngezi were made to pay dearly for the wasted opportunities as Highlanders who finally broke the deadlock through Chikuhwa in the 70th minute.

The home side had to finish the match with 10 men when midfielder Leslie Kashtigu received a red card for a second bookable offence.

Boosted by the numerical advantage Highlanders held on for a famous away win in the top of the table clash to move seven points clear of Ngezi Platinum.

In Bulawayo, it was also a fruitful afternoon for Harare giants Dynamos after they registered their biggest win of the season so far following a dominant 5-1 victory against Yadah at Babourfields Stadium.

The impressive victory ensured DeMbare moved into fourth position on 28, leapfrogging Chicken Inn who have an inferior goal difference and sixth-placed FC Platinum who are on 26 points.

DeMbare meant business from the start as they scored three goals inside the opening 20 minutes through Shadreck Nyahwa, Elton Chikona and a penalty by captain Frank Makarati, who was making his return from a long injury lay-off.

The Harare giants scored their fourth early in the second half through Keith Madera before striker Eli Ilunga sealed a convincing win to bounce back from last week’s setback against Green Fuel.

In other matches played on Sunday, Caps United continued their inconstant form following 2-1 loss against Herentals at Mandava Stadium while Green Fuel maintained their winning run with a stunning 2-1 win against Triangle United at Gibbo.

At Bata Stadium in Gweru, Black Rhinos came from a goal down to salvage a point in their 1-1 draw against Simba Bhora.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Week 17 Results At A Glance

Sunday: Dynamos 5-1 Yadah, Ngezi Platinum 0-1 Highlanders, Herentals 2-1 Caps United, Black Rhinos 1-1 Simba Bhora, Triangle United 0-2 Green Fuel

Saturday: Manica Diamonds 3-1 Bulawayo Chiefs, ZPC Kariba 1-0 Cranborne Bullets, FC Platinum 1-2 Sheasham, Chicken Inn 2-1 Hwange

