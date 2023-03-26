Highly rated teen starlet Siziba seals move to English side Yeovil Town

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

England-based Zimbabwean rising star Zanda Siziba has taken a positive step in his career after completing a move to English National League Yeovil Town.

Siziba has been on the books of League One side Ipswich Town since joining their academy in 2019.

The highly rated winger, who qualifies to play international football for Zimbabwe, made one senior start and five substitute appearances for the Ipswich Town, all in the Papa Johns Trophy.

Yeovil Town, who are also home to former Warriors striker Benjani Mwaruwari’s son Benjani Jr, confirmed Siziba’s signing in a statement on their official website.

“Yeovil Town are delighted to announce the signing of Zanda Siziba from Ipswich Town on a permanent transfer. The 19-year-old arrived in Somerset this week and signed a two-year deal at Huish Park.

“The tricky winger started his career within the youth system at Dagenham & Redbridge, before being picked up by Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur. In 2019, he made the switch to Suffolk to join the Ipswich Town youth system. During his time with the Tractor Boys, he made his first team debut in the EFL Trophy against Gillingham, and went on to make a total of six first team appearances. He now arrives in Somerset, adding additional impetus to the Glovers’ options in the wide areas,” the club said in a statement.

Commenting after his signing was confirmed, Siziba said; “I’m really excited to get going. I met my teammates today, they’ve been welcoming so I’m really excited.

“We had a good and hard session today, it was intense with a lot of finishing, that’s what I like to do!”

The England-bred teenager joined Ipswich Town midway through the 2018/19 season from Tottenham Hotspurs Academy where he was highly rated, with the UK newspaper Mirror listing him among six of England’s great hopes.

Siziba is one of the two Zimbabwe Warriors prospects in the Ipswich Town development side including forward Tawanda Chirewa, who has previously been linked with move to English Premier League sides.