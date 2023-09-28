How much is Zanu PF paying for SADC silence – says Namibian opposition leaders, questions how Zimbabwe continues to go scot-free despite stolen elections, human rights abuses

Spread This News

By Leopold Munhende | Chief Correspondent

NAMIBIAN opposition leader Bernadus Swartbooi has questioned how Zimbabwe and the ruling Zanu PF party have continued to enjoy silence and protection of regional body SADC, despite massive electoral fraud, human rights abuses, and a coup that was totally ignored in 2017.

Swartbooi also called on the Namibian government to deport Zimbabwe’s Ambassador in Windhoek Melody Chaurura until it had sorted out its matters.

Speaking to journalists, the Landless People’s Movement leader questioned how SADC could be so loyal to protecting Zanu PF that it dismisses a report by its own Election Observer Mission (EOM) just so President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s poll is recognised.

“To what extent will SADC allow Zanu PF to mess this region up? When Zanu PF lost a Supreme Court appeal during the land issues here at a SADC Tribunal, SADC decided to close that tribunal,” said Swartbooi.

“When Zimbabwe lost that case SADC closed that tribunal Heads of State decided to close that organ because Mugabe had lost that case. Closing an organ that did its work to the best of its ability.

“There were cases where in South Africa where President Cyril Ramaphosa was taken on by CSOs for having acceded to the closing of the SADC tribunal because of Zimbabwe.

“There was a clear military coup that toppled Mugabe, a clear military coup. Zimbabwe was not suspended from SADC or the AU for a coup it committed.

“They went scot-free and the military put its puppet, ED Mnangagwa as its President. They even sent Kenneth Kaunda and others that confirmed that Mugabe was under military custody at State House and the military was in charge.

“You could all see it in live broadcast, the military was present at State House having taken over all systems of governance in Zimbabwe. There was no suspension, no condemnation, again Zimbabwe got what it wanted, got away with it.

“Mnangagwa was welcomed after being a beneficiary of a coup. He was welcomed as though he was a legitimately elected President.”

SADC gave a damning report on Zimbabwe’s August 23 polls, the first time it has done so since formation despite glaring irregularities even under late President Robert Mugabe.

The latest elections were dismissed as not having represented the interests of Zimbabweans not just by SADC but the AU, Commonwealth, Carter Center, European Union and the UK.

Added Swartbooi: “We knew during the period of Morgan Tsvangirai that those elections were rigged, that the military had said they would not salute him SADC let it go.

“What is so special about Zanu PF that it can break every law in Zimbabwe, every sense of democracy and not even a word of concern about violence preceding, during and after is conveyed about our presidents. The first word they utter is we congratulate you.

“How do you send your own trusted institutions and this time discredit, and mutilate yourself for the sake of Zanu PF. What do we owe Zanu PF, what have they done uniquely for the region to deserve this type of utmost loyalty, even at our own expense?

“If SADC, whose credibility was never questioned, whose missions have been going across the region and whose reports have always been accepted, suddenly as it relates to Zimbabwe the report is not credible.”

SADC countries, led by South Africa and Namibia congratulated Mnangagwa despite contestations over the manner in which the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) handled the poll.

The regional body’s report has reportedly been ignored, with indications Zambia might take the fall for it. The report has been labeled a Western-sponsored document.

“If we cannot trust SADC whose reports should we trust? We cannot trust the Americans, the Europeans, the Commonwealth, AU and now we cannot trust the SADC. Whose reports do we trust then, Zanu PF reports about itself with the support of its military.

“Why do we allow Zanu PF to dictate to this region? How much is Zanu PF paying, if they have money to always get whatever it is they are doing?

“The continued human rights violations of our people in Zimbabwe is with the blessing of SADC leaders, they are in cohorts with Zimbabwean leaders.”