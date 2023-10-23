I will endorse, clear CCC candidates for forthcoming by-elections – Tshabangu

Spread This News

By VOA Zimbabwe

WASHINGTON — A man claiming to be the interim secretary general of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) says he will be in charge of screening and endorsing prospective candidates for the forthcoming December 7 parliamentary by-elections.

Sengezo Tshabangu, who recalled 15 CCC legislators claiming that they were no longer party members, told VOA Zimbabwe Service he has a list of candidates for the by-elections following a presidential proclamation on the election dates.

“This right to recall will give us the authority endorse and sign for the candidates. So, the party is going to use the same criteria they used because we have the data base. We know who in this particular ward, in this particular constituency was the favorable candidate (in the selection process). Those candidates are there in our database. It’s a question of cut and paste and then putting in candidates who were selected by the people.”

He dismissed suggestions that he was being used by the ruling party saying, “I have been on that road before and I know that anyone who is seen as opposing some views in the opposition is seen as a Zanu PF functionary.”

Tshabangu threatened to take stern measures against CCC party activists who will attempt to subvert the process of choosing candidates for the by-elections. The party conducted a grassroots candidates selection process before the August 2023 general elections.

CCC spokesperson Promise Mkhwanazi declined to comment saying the party is expected to deliberate on this issue soon.

Expelled CCC parliamentarian Prince Dubeko Sibanda said Tshabangu is an imposter. Sibanda says he is challenging his recall in the High Court.

“Tshabangu does not know what he is doing. I’m currently challenging him in court about calling himself interim secretary general. He has not provided the courts with evidence showing that he’s truly in the top brass of the party. I haven’t seen in court his submission which indicate that he’s the secretary general. He is simply day dreaming.”