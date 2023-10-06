ICT Permanent Secretary ignores Mnangagwa directive barring international travel; spotted in Saudi Arabia

POTRAZ DG Kallisto Machengete, ICT Minister Mavetera and ICT Permanent Secretary Beaullar Chirume at the Universal Postal Union (UPU) Extraordinary Congress in Riyadh

POTRAZ DG Kallisto Machengete, ICT Minister Mavetera and ICT Permanent Secretary Beaullar Chirume at the Universal Postal Union (UPU) Extraordinary Congress in Riyadh

By Staff Reporter

INFORMATION and Communications Technology (ICT) Permanent Secretary Beaullar Chirume is expected to answer tough questions from President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Office after defying a directive barring officials in her position from travelling with Ministers out of the country.

Chirume travelled to Saudi Arabia with newly appointed ICT Minister Tatenda Mavetera for a Universal Postal Union (UPU) Extraordinary Congress in Riyadh despite Mnangagwa’s orders.

The congress was hosted between October 1 and 5.

Reports indicate Chirume is yet to return despite Mavetera having reported back.

Sources told this publication Mnangagwa had made it explicitly clear no Permanent Secretary will be allowed to travel with their respective Minister as doing so would stall operations of Ministries.

“No Minister and Permanent Secretary can both be out of the country at the same time, as this has negative implications on service delivery and general Government business,” Mnangagwa said at his first Cabinet meeting.

“Travel outside the country will be strictly limited to those programmes which are of strategic importance and contribute to our country’s national priorities.”

Barring Ministers from travelling to foreign countries with their Permanent Secretaries is said to be another one of Mnangagwa’s attempts at reducing state expenditure.

Bloated entourages have been synonymous with Zimbabwe over the years.