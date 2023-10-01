Inform Warriors star Munetsi on target again as Reims outclass Kadewere’s Lyon

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE football star continued his impressive start to the season in France’s Ligue 1 after scoring for his club Stade de Reims in their 2-0 victory against Tinotenda Kadewere’s Olympique Lyon on Sunday.

Barely a few days after notching a brace of assists during his team’s victory against Lille last Tuesday, the inform midfielder put on yet another accomplished display as he set his team on course for a victory with a fine diving header on the stroke of halftime.

Yunis Abdelhamid scored Reims’ second in the 71st minute to hand Reims a 2-0 win at the Stade de la Auguste Delaune II which temporarily moved them up to second place in the league.

Munetsi was yet again the star of the show for Stade de Reims as he continues to scale new heights in France’s topflight league.

Whilst showing the same clinical touch in front goal as last season, with five league goal contributions in seven matches, which include two goals and three assists, Munetsi was the main architect of all Reims’ moves with 37 passes to his name alongside his acrobatic diving header.

While Munetsi was basking in glory, it was heartbreak for his Warriors teammate, Kadewere who came on as a second-half substitute in his team’s loss.

Kadewere was brought on in the 68th minute to replace Mama Balde with his team trailing by a single goal, but his introduction could not effect a change of fortunes for Lyon.