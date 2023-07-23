INTERVIEW: Fresh In A Box co-founder Nomaliso shares the secrets to entrepreneurship

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

NewZimbabwe.com Reporter, Alois Vinga (A.V) recently caught up with Nomaliso Musasiwa (N.M), an amazing award winning entrepreneur who, together with her husband co-founded one of Zimbabwe’s fastest growing delivery service Fresh In A Box (FIB).

The idea rides on basic technologies like social media platforms; WhatsApp, Facebook and the company’s website to receive orders.

Below, Noma shares the success story which has so far earned her accolades such as; runner-up in the Women-led Agribusiness category at the Pitch AgriHack 2021 competition at the African Green Revolution Forum (AGRF).

She was also one of six youth-led agribusinesses showcasing market-ready innovations for African farmers that won a share of the US$45,000 prize money among other achievements.

A.V: What is Fresh In A Box all about?

N.M: Fresh In A Box (FIB) is an end to end solution that shortens the value chain from farmer to your table. We aggregate small holder farmers produce to value add it and deliver it to people’s homes every week day.

The box has a variety of vegetables which include cauliflower, tomatoes, cucumbers, lettuce, carrots, broccoli, spinach, onions, and cabbages among others. It can also include fresh meat and groceries depending on orders.

A.V: When was FIB established and what motivated the idea?

N.M: We started in October of 2018, and it’s because we had failed to get access to market for our greenhouse tomatoes. It was more of solving a personal need, then realising how many more of us small farmers existed.

A.V: Can you share details of all the co-founders?

N.M: Okay these are ; Kuda Musasiwa, Rufaro Dhliwayo and Nomaliso Musasiwa.

A.V: In which cities does FIB operate from?

N.M: Before Covid19 we were now in five major cities in the country, due to Covid19 and restrictions in movements we had to scale back to Harare and surround towns like Chitungwiza.

A.V: What’s the size of your clientele base?

N.M: We have over 15000 users of our service to date

A.V: How many jobs have you created through the project?

N.M: We are a team of 10 with seven employees including the three founders.

A.V: Apart from Zimbabwe.is FIB found in any other country?

N.M: Yes, we are expanding into South Africa with our first launch happening in Limpopo at the end of August?

A.V: What challenges did you encounter on the path to market recognition?

N.M: This is Zimbabwe; we suffered everything from currency changes, fuel shortages, rate spikes. The true test of a viable business is continuous innovation and the agility to change when the time comes for us to change.

A.V: Where do you see the company in five years’ time?

N.M: I see Fresh In A Box acquired by a big franchise like SPAR with a huge footprint in Africa, and continued work with smallholder farmers to run successful and sustainable agribusinesses.

A.V: Has your husband been supportive throughout?

N.M As a founding member he has been a solid rock, especially in my endeavour to be a farmer.