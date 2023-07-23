IRELAND: Zimbabwean family in Letterkenny honoured for outstanding volunteer work

Spread This News

By Siobhan McNamara | Donegal Live

A Zimbabwean family living in Letterkenny has been honoured for the incredible community contribution they have made since moving to the town.

The Ndlovu family received a special family recognition award at the Donegal Volunteer Awards held recently in the Radisson Blu Hotel.

Those gathered for the ceremony heard that since the Ndlovu family arrived in Ireland from Zimbabwe last year, they have volunteered at many events.

They regularly work in St Vincent De Paul and they help clean Letterkenny every Sunday as a family for Letterkenny Tidy Towns.

MC for the awards ceremony Eamonn Bonner said: “Every Sunday morning, the five of them do the Sunday litter collection on Letterkenny Tidy Towns.

“The adults of the family work in the Vincents Shop.

“The family took part in the Africa Day.

“They really make their time count in their community.”

“There is special thanks from Letterkenny Tidy Town and Vincents for the contribution they make.”