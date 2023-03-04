Jealous Chinhoyi man stabs wife to death over romantic text message

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

A 43-year-old Chinhoyi man has been arrested for stabbing his wife to death on suspicion she was having an extramarital relationship.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“Police in Chinhoyi have arrested Cossam Chitsiko (43) in connection with a case of murder which occurred on March 2, 2023, at a house in Rujeko.

“The suspect stabbed his wife, Alice Machingura (51) twice on the stomach with a kitchen knife after a domestic dispute. The victim died on her way to the hospital,” said the police spokesperson.

However, neighbours told NewZimbabwe.com Chitsiko got angry after snooping into his wife’s cellphone and bumped into a love text message that was sent to her.

He reportedly armed himself with a kitchen knife and stabbed his wife twice resulting in her intestines protruding.

The attack was perpetrated in presence of their 13-year-old son.

Neighbours were called for help, before rushing the victim to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

After committing the crime, the accused person fled the scene only to be apprehended by police at Hoped Shopping Centre in the locality.

Police encouraged couples to resolve disputes amicably and respect the sanctity of life.