Junior Sables coach bemoans nervy start against Scotland

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Under-20 rugby team tactician Shaun de Souza has bemoaned his team’s nervy start during their 64-33 loss to Scotland in the opening game of the World Under 20 Rugby Trophy at the Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi on Saturday.

Playing against a higher ranked Scotland side, who are the pre-tournament favourites for the title; the Junior Sables struggled in the opening half as they went to the break trailing 31-0.

However, the Junior Sables, who are the reigning continental champions, came back a very transformed side in the second half as they ran in five impressive tries.

First, winger Edward Sigauke took advantage of slick hands and great running lines in midfield.

Then Leo Mutendi and Tawanda Matipano finished length-of-the-field moves to send the small but vocal Zimbabwe support in the crowd wild.

Normal service was resumed when Scotland intercepted another Zimbabwe counter-attack for Ben Salmon to score.

Replacement scrumhalf Shadreck Mandaza responded with a joyful diving finish after forcing a Scotland mistake with his kick ahead.

Despite Zimbabwe’s valiant second effort as Scotland, buoyed by their impressive first half show secured the victory.

De Souza admitted that his charges were overawed by the occasion of playing against a Six Nations side and offered them too much respect in the first half.

“I think the first half was a case of stage fright. We were playing against a Six Nations side and I think we suffered a stage fright but in the second half we came back stronger,” Souza said.

“We will go back to the drawing board and assess where we went wrong,” he said.

“I think we (are) still on course, it’s not all lost. “We had planned to come in the top four in this event…our next game will be Uruguay, I’m sure we will be victorious in that game…And then the USA.

“So top four is still in reach…that’s the plan. That has been the game plan. Nothing bad, we learn from today’s game, and we just get better.”

The action continues on Thursday, 20 July when the Junior Sables take on Uruguay in a must win Pool A encounter.

Uruguay made a winning start to the World Rugby Under-20 Trophy following a last gasp 33-31 against USA.