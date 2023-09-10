Kim Jayde named on Drum Magazine’s Top 50 Inspiring Women List

Spread This News

By enthusemag.com

THE multi-talented creative and award winning tv host Kim Jayde was recently featured by Drum Magazine on its exclusive list of the Top 50 Inspiring Women in South Africa.

The listing, done in celebration of August Women’s Month, profiled high achieving and inspiring women from various industries.

Among those featured on the list were Nadia Nakai (Rapper and tv personality), Shobana Maikoo (Head of TransUnion’s Global Capability Centre Africa), Hloni Modise (Basadi in Music Awards founder), Hope Mbhele (Radio personality, actress, entrepreneur) and Connie Chiume (Actress, Essence of South Africa).

Kimberley “Kim Jayde” Robinson has embraced many different creative platforms across her successful career. Initially starting off with modelling while at university, she had to persevere to make a name for herself. Often struggling to find gigs and having to walk to model castings because she couldn’t afford transport, it would be 2 years before she finally made her breakthrough into the industry.

From being on posters and tv ads she would venture into media as a host and presenter on MTV Base. While also creating amazing content as a travel vlogger. Kim Jayde also became the first Zimbabwean face of Revlon as part of the Revlon Brigade for the Live Boldly Campaign.

The presenter has been in campaigns for brands like Mercedes Benz, MTN and Hennessy, while also working as a voice for positive change by being part of campaigns against harassment and cyber bullying.

In 2018, she won the Media Personality of The Year award at the Zimbabwe Achievers Awards and the following year she was included on the Forbes Africa 30 under 30 list.

In 2020 the presenter founded her own media company KJ Productions, which brought to life a passion project of hers in her self funded and produced show “Kickin It With Kim Jayde“. The show would get a second season the coming year. In addition to releasing another season of her show she was part of the global Boost with Facebook Good Ideas Festival.

In 2022 Kim Jayde was the host of Burna Boy’s Space Drift Tour concert in Harare (Zimbabwe), she also won the Fashion & Style Award at the DStv Content Creator Awards and she was appointed Marketing Head for Sneaker District South Africa.

This year has seen the presenter return to our screens as the host of The Lucky Star CoLab, she won the Most Innovative Style Award at the SA Style Awards and she was also announced as a judge for the DStv Content Creator Awards.

It’s no wonder she celebrated her 33rd birthday in July by giving away over 30 pairs of sneakers, she’s had a career truly worthy of such celebration.